The Starbucks Secret Menu Has Been Officially Released

boyloso - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The “secret menu” at Starbucks has been around for years, but it hasn’t become official until now. Starting on July 14, Starbucks Rewards members can go to the Starbucks app to find the top drink customizations. The secret menu features fresh takes on beloved classics and innovative concoctions created by customers.

Four new drink customizations will be featured in the Starbucks app to kick off the launch of the secret menu. Just head over to the app to easily order one of these enticing, delicious beverages.

First up is a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. It is also topped with cookie crumbles, making it the perfect touch for those who are big fans of cookies and cream.

Next, you can elevate the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding a peach juice blend. Then, the drink can be blended and finished off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Third, you can combine black tea and lemonade. They’re a tasty pair! For a pop of extra sweetness, add raspberry-flavored popping pears.

Finally, reinvent the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso by incorporating White Chocolate Mocha Sauce. Top it off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

The secret menu contest also launched on July 14. Customers and employees have until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT to turn in their favorite beverage customization to the secret menu contest page. The entries will be narrowed down to the final four beverage customizations.

From August 18 to 20, fans can vote for their favorite one on Starbucks’ Instagram page. The final four contestants will have their drink customization featured on the secret menu from August 18 to 25.

Furthermore, they will receive a prize of $5,000. The Grand Prize winner will be awarded another prize of $25,000.

So, whether you’re craving a candy-inspired beverage or a drink that tastes like your favorite childhood cereal, the secret menu at Starbucks has got you covered!

It’s all the perfect blend of caffeine, creativity, and chaos. Just make sure to sip responsibly. And who knows? You might be the next secret menu trendsetter.

