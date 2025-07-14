Wait, Sir David Attenborough Is The Reason Tennis Balls Are Yellow?

gargantiopa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Next time you’re watching Wimbledon and see that bright yellow ball whizzing across the court, you can thank…Sir David Attenborough?

Yes, that Sir David Attenborough. The beloved nature documentary legend, who has narrated everything from penguin migrations to deep-sea creatures, also happens to be the man who helped give tennis its most iconic color. And honestly, we didn’t have that one on our 2025 bingo card.

Let’s rewind. Back in the late 1960s, before Attenborough was the gentle voice of the animal kingdom, he was working as a BBC executive.

In fact, he was the controller of BBC Two, and one of his major projects was rolling out color television in the UK.

In 1967, Wimbledon was one of the first programs broadcast in color, and that’s when the problem became obvious: white and black tennis balls totally disappeared on screen.

According to Attenborough himself, once he saw the game through a color TV lens, it was clear something needed to change.

The black and white balls looked fine in person but got lost against the green court and blurred out on screen. So he pushed for something bolder, brighter, and way more visible: optic yellow (I know, I know, arguably it looks green).

It didn’t happen overnight, but by 1972, the International Tennis Federation officially adopted the now-iconic yellow ball for televised matches.

Wimbledon, being a little stubborn (or maybe just nostalgic), held on to white and black balls until 1986, nearly two decades later.

gargantiopa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

So yes, the man who taught us about coral reefs and baby sloths is also the reason your favorite players aren’t chasing invisible orbs around the court. All because he wanted viewers to actually see the ball on TV.

Moral of the story? Never underestimate the quiet power of someone who cares deeply about clarity—and isn’t afraid to change the color of the game to make things better.

Bre Avery Zacharski