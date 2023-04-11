His Wife Has Been Giving Him Grief About Missing Their Youngest Daughter’s Recital In Order To Take Care Of His Daughter From His Previous Marriage

Many parents have said that having multiple kids is challenging for several reasons, one of the biggest being that sometimes you have to miss certain events for each child.

One man has been given a lot of grief by his wife after staying home during their youngest daughter’s recital to take care of his eldest daughter from his previous marriage.

He’s 39-years-old and has three kids. His eldest child is his 15-year-old daughter, who he had with his ex-girlfriend. They had split custody of their daughter until his ex tragically passed away five years ago.

He’s been with his current wife for nine years, and they’ve been married for five. Together, they had a pair of twins, a boy and a girl, who are four years old.

“Both of the twins are really attached to me,” he explained. “They love to follow me around and just spend time with me.”

Unfortunately, his teenage daughter has a chronic autoimmune disease that affects several parts of her body, especially her joints.

Her doctors recommended that she stay active, so she plays sports like soccer. However, she still has intense flare-ups from time to time that can cause her a lot of pain.

She recently came home from soccer practice, and he could immediately tell she was in pain.

“It got to the point she was having a difficult time even walking despite using things we have to help manage her pain,” he recalled.

