How To Make A Garden Butterflies Are Sure To Love

With pollinators experiencing a severe decline in numbers, it is more crucial than ever that we do as much as possible to support them. One very rewarding way to do so is by creating a garden that attracts all the butterflies in your area.

You can plant a garden anywhere in your yard, but if you want to build a proper place for butterflies to feed and thrive, you’ll want to choose a location that has the best conditions for them.

First, pick a sunny spot that gets at least six to eight hours of full sun every day. Butterflies are cold-blooded creatures, so they seek out warmth first thing in the morning. The morning sun helps prepare them for flight.

You can include materials around your garden that help butterflies gear up for the day, such as large flat rocks, soil patches, or pavement. They warm up quickly in the sun.

Next, provide areas of shelter for the butterflies. You don’t want to make your garden too shaded, but the delicate winged creatures need cover from the wind and rain. They can also serve as hiding spots from predators.

Trees and shrubs are a natural source of shelter, but installing some butterfly houses is an option as well. A butterfly house consists of a wooden box with a small opening, not unlike a birdhouse. They don’t need to be fancy, but you can decorate them to give your garden personality.

After you have established shelter, make sure you add a water source. Butterflies need water, too! Set up a butterfly puddling station by filling a shallow dish with sand and pebbles.

Bury the dish halfway underneath the soil and add a bit of water. Of course, you’ll also want to keep your soil free from any chemicals or pesticides that may be harmful to the colorful bugs.

Most pesticides are toxic to butterflies. Even organic options like neem oil can kill them, so only use pesticide sprays if you really need to.

