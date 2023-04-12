When you were a kid, did your parents ever try and hide foods you refused to eat in foods you liked? How would you feel if someone did that to you as an adult?

One man recently upset his girlfriend after he lied about there being shrimp in her food when she usually detests it.

He Lied To His Girlfriend About Shrimp Being In The Food She Was Eating, And Then She Got Very Upset When She Found Out The Truth

He’s 23, and his 19-year-old girlfriend is a very picky eater. For example, she doesn’t like fish or pork and usually stays away from foods with those things in them.

This past weekend, they went to eat dinner in Chinatown with another couple. They decided to order spring rolls as an appetizer.

The spring rolls just so happened to have shrimp in them, but his girlfriend didn’t know that when they ordered them. When she asked if there was any shrimp in the spring rolls, everyone at the table lied and told her no.

“This was a lie, but she wouldn’t know the difference when she ate them,” he claimed.

When the spring rolls came out, his girlfriend was blissfully unaware of the shrimp and ate them happily as everyone at the table watched her in awe.

“I couldn’t believe she had no idea there was shrimp in the spring rolls,” he recalled. “It was minced, but still.”

