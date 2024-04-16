This Is Everything You Need To Know To Successfully Grow Asparagus And Elevate Your Gardening Game

Growing asparagus might sound like a task for only seasoned gardeners, given its reputation for requiring patience and a bit of know-how.

But it can also be an incredibly rewarding endeavor – leading to delicious results for years to come.

Yes, asparagus takes its sweet time to mature, requiring a two to three-year commitment before gracing your dinner plate.

Still, the promise of harvesting your own spears for up to two decades makes it a gardening project worth considering for everyone.

So, whether you’re a gardening guru or just starting to dip your toes in the soil, here’s everything you need to know before embarking on your asparagus-growing journey.

Choosing Your Asparagus

Before you even think about digging into the soil, let’s talk about picking the right asparagus for your garden.

Asparagus can be grown from seeds or, more commonly, from one-year-old plants known as crowns. For beginners, starting with crowns is the way to go, as it skips the seed germination process and gets you to the finish line faster.

When selecting crowns, look for ones that are plump and healthy, avoiding any that look dry or withered. Varieties like “Jersey Knight” and “Mary Washington” are popular for their disease resistance and high yield.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.