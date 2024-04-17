Yes, It’s Actually Possible To Grow A Tiny Lemon Seed Into A Sprawling Lemon Tree: Here’s How

There’s a certain charm to plucking fresh lemons right off a tree in your backyard. Imagine the burst of flavor in your recipes, the fresh aroma in your drinks, and the simple joy of watching something grow from a tiny seed to a budding tree.

But, you might be wondering, can you really turn those seeds from your grocery store lemon into a thriving lemon tree? Thankfully, the answer is absolutely.

With the right approach, growing a lemon tree from a seed is a rewarding experience that adds a slice of summery bliss to your garden or balcony.

Is It Possible To Grow Lemons From Lemon Seeds?

Yes, but there’s a twist. Lemon trees grown from seed can take significantly longer to produce fruit, and the lemons might not be identical to the parent lemon.

However, the journey from seed to tree is a gardening adventure still worth embarking on. With a bit of patience, you will be rewarded with free, fresh citrus for years to come.

Preparing Your Lemon Seeds: Germination

Now, the secret to a successful start is germination. You should begin by selecting seeds from organic lemons since non-organic lemons might have seeds that are non-viable due to pesticides.

Then, soak the seeds in a bowl of water for one to three days. This softens the outer coating of the seed. Afterward, discard any seeds that float to the top, as they likely aren’t viable. At this point, you should also make sure to clean off any remaining pulp from your seeds.

