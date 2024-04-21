Here’s How You Can Curate A Slice Of Summer In Your Very Own Backyard By Growing Watermelon

Nothing screams “summer” more than slicing into a fresh, juicy watermelon and chilling poolside with a nice afternoon snack. But, in addition to enjoying watermelon, growing this fruit can be quite a rewarding gardening endeavor, too.

So, whether you’re planning to dedicate a corner of your garden to this summer staple or are just simply intrigued by the idea of harvesting your own, here’s everything you need to know about growing your very own watermelons.

Watermelon Varieties & How To Choose

First things first, watermelons come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors. Some of the most common types include the large, oblong Charleston Gray, the smaller and round Sugar Baby, and the seedless varieties that make picnics a breeze.

But choosing the right type will depend on your climate and the space you have. Larger varieties need more room to roam, while compact types are suitable for smaller gardens or containers.

So, always check your plant’s compatibility with your local growing conditions to get off to a good start.

Care Requirements: Sun, Soil, And Water

Watermelons absolutely love the sun and will need six to eight hours of direct sunlight each day. They also thrive in well-drained, sandy loam soil rich in organic matter.

That’s why, before planting, you should enrich your soil with compost or aged manure to give your watermelons a strong start.

