If You Are A Beginner Plant Parent, The Fiddle Leaf Fig Can Be Tricky To Own, But If You Feel Up For The Challenge, Here Are A Few Tips For You

Is there a houseplant out there that’s trendier than the fiddle leaf fig? It’s Instagram’s top plant pick and the last word in home decor.

The fig tree is loved for its distinctive foliage and known for its large, lush, violin-shaped leaves. Fiddle leaf figs can grow up to ten feet tall outdoors. As a houseplant, it can get up to six feet.

If you are a beginner plant parent, the fiddle leaf fig may not be for you. It’s somewhat finicky, so you must get the growing conditions just right.

But once you’ve learned a few handy tricks, the care of the plant will become more than manageable. It’s a rewarding plant to tend to, and you’ll be proud to see its tall, sculptural appearance grace your home.

So if you feel ready to take on the challenge, here are some basic care instructions you need to know about growing a fiddle leaf fig.

Temperature & Humidity

Fiddle leaf figs are native to western Africa, where they grow in a lowland tropical rainforest, so they like warm and wet conditions. Therefore, keep your fig in an area between 60 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Do not place your fig near heating or air-conditioning vents since these cause extreme temperature shifts that the fig is not fond of.

Humidity levels should be kept between 30 and 65 percent. If you need to create more humid conditions, mist the plant daily. It also wouldn’t hurt if your fig were in a room with a humidifier.

