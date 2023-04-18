Dill And Dijon Salmon Makes for A Healthy Dinner Option Any Day Of The Week

Making dinner doesn’t have to be stressful. With the right recipes to get you started, you can whip up an appetizing meal in no time.

Get dinner on the table fast with this healthy dinner option that’s fit for any day of the week.

For the nights when you just don’t know what to make for dinner but you do know that you want something quick and nutritious, make dill and dijon salmon.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday. Any night is a good night for some salmon. Keep it in your regular rotation so you’ll never be stuck pondering over an endless list of meal ideas.

TikToker Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) has a recipe for dill and dijon broiled salmon, which are classic pairings for salmon.

The combination of flavors is a match made in heaven!

First, line a baking pan with tin foil and arrange the salmon on it with the skin side down. Next, lightly brush the salmon with oil and sprinkle on some salt and pepper.

Position it on the top rack of the oven and broil it for eight minutes. While the salmon is in the oven, make the sauce.

For the sauce, mix three tablespoons of walnut oil, three tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of whole grain mustard, one tablespoon of dijon mustard, two juiced lemons, a large handful of chopped dill, salt, and pepper.

