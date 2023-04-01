If You’re Trying To Come Up With A Thrifty Way To Redecorate Your Home Without Spending Any Money, Try Hosting A Decor Swap With Your Friends

Now that spring is here, I’m willing to bet that you’re thinking about giving your rooms a face-lift with all-new furnishings, artwork, kitchenware–anything that will help your house shed its winter skin.

Spring is the season that embodies the phrase: out with the old, in with the new. But instead of heading to Home Goods or Target and blowing tons of cash on throw pillows and wall art you’ll just get tired of by next season, refresh your home the sustainable way.

Have a fun girl’s night in with your friends and get some new home decor out of it without spending a penny! You can do so by hosting a decor swap party.

A decor swap is an event where people get together to trade their home decor items, such as vases, rugs, lamps, or wine racks.

It’s kind of similar to a white elephant gift exchange. But in this situation, you aren’t going out and buying something new.

The goal is to get rid of unwanted items that no longer serve a purpose in your home and gain some terrific new pieces to decorate with.

You could always donate your unused decor, but a decor swap will ensure that your once-loved decorations or furniture will go to a good home and be saved from the terrible fate of ending up in a landfill.

As a host, it’s your job to set the mood and provide refreshments. After all, what is a party without food and drinks? So serve a few different snacks and beverages and play some music to amp up the environment.

Before inviting everyone over, establish some ground rules regarding what types of items are allowed and the number of pieces each person should bring to make sure things don’t get too out of hand.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.