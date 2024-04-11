Here Are Five Clever Ways To Use Peel And Stick Wallpaper, A Perfect Decor Solution For Renters, College Students, Or Anyone Who Wants A Temporary Makeover

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is perfect for those who need a temporary makeover. It’s an easy fix for anyone who loves the idea of wallpaper as a statement-making decorative feature but is not ready to commit to actually pasting a pattern or style to the wall.

Since peel-and-stick wallpaper can be removed without causing damage to walls, it’s also great for renters or college students who want to personalize their living space for the short term.

Although peel-and-stick wallpaper typically covers the wall, as its name implies, the product is much more versatile than that. It can pretty much go anywhere in your home, creating a big impact by adding color, texture, and pattern.

To instantly make your rooms feel cozy and interesting, here are some unconventional places to use peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Liners

Drawer liners will prevent your delicate items from getting caught on wood. They’re practical, but they can also be playful.

Line your drawers with peel-and-stick wallpaper so you’ll be met with a beautiful, custom look every time you pull them out to get dressed. It might even make the chore of putting clothes away a bit more pleasant. In addition, it’ll make a guest room feel fancier.

Wrap

Add a little pattern to the fronts of drawers and plain cabinet doors, behind the shelves of a bookcase, or on the back of an old medicine cabinet with peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.