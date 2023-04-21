In An Effort To Cope With Losing Her Mom, She Made Stickers Of Her To Give Her “The Afterlife Of A Lifetime”

When you lose a loved one, sometimes you never know what your grief will lead you to do. Everyone has their own way of grieving, and people have tried so many methods to cope with the loss of their loved ones.

One TikTok user recently had the internet laughing over what she calls the “most unstable thing” she’s done since losing her mom.

Cassie (@crazycass37) tragically lost her mom, Michele, this January. She was 60-years-old, as she passed away on her 60th birthday.

In one of her videos, Cassie describes her as an incredibly kind, caring, and selfless woman who was destined to be a mother.

Cassie has been very open with her TikTok audience about how she’s been trying to cope with losing her mom and dealing with the intense grief.

She’s done a few things to pay tribute to her mom, but something she did recently has put a smile on many faces.

She decided to go on Etsy and order 200 vinyl stickers that are pictures of her mom. At first, she started sticking the stickers on some everyday items, like her water bottle.

Now, she plans on always keeping 10 in her purse and wallet so she can take her mom around the world with her.

“As I just go through life, if I see a wall of stickers or a bathroom stall that has stickers on it, I’ll just put mom there,” says Cassie in her video.

