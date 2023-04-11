Many Parents Choose To Pass On Celebrating Their Baby’s First Birthday In An Extravagant Way, And If This Is How You’re Feeling, Here Are A Few Suggestions On How To Still Have A Special, Yet More Toned Down Celebration

After surviving almost twelve months of parenting, it’s to be expected that you celebrate this win by going all out on your baby’s first birthday party with a giant elaborate cake and balloons and streamers galore.

Turning one is a major milestone, so it only seems fitting to create a grand spectacle and invite everyone you know. But if you’re struggling to decide if you should even throw a party in the first place, you’re not alone.

Many parents choose to pass up on the whole first birthday affair because the stress and expenses of party planning don’t seem worth it.

But on the other hand, would you be robbing your child of a significant experience by not hosting an extravaganza? I mean, your kid will only turn one once.

The short answer is no, so you don’t need to feel guilty for not organizing the event of the century for your almost one-year-old. Instead, you can celebrate how you see fit.

A first birthday bash serves as a great excuse to get friends and family together, but that’s pretty much where the positives end.

Parties are expensive, and your little one won’t even remember their first, despite all the effort you put into it. What’s more likely to happen is that they will have no clue as to what’s going on and will possibly be upset and overwhelmed by all the activity.

So if you want to avoid all the hassle, put the money you would’ve spent on a party into a college savings account. Or use it as an alternative, stress-free way to celebrate.

For example, you could take your child to an aquarium and check out all the interesting sea animals. It’s a fun learning experience with lots of new sights and sounds to explore.

