She Made A Real Dent In Her Relationship With Her Mother-In-Law After Discovering That She’s Been Excluded From A Family Girls Trip

It’s beautiful when women and their mothers-in-law have a healthy and close relationship.

One woman has made a real dent in her relationship with her mother-in-law after discovering she’s been excluded from a family vacation.

In the past, she’s gotten along well with her mother-in-law except for one incident on a family vacation for her in-laws’ anniversary a few years ago.

During the vacation, her mother-in-law planned a celebratory anniversary dinner for the entire family at the restaurant where she met her husband. However, against her mother-in-law’s wishes, she missed the dinner.

“Usually, when I’m on vacation, I don’t like to schedule stuff out and just explore and have fun,” she recalled. “So I got distracted and missed dinner.”

She got into a big fight with her mother-in-law after missing the important dinner on the anniversary trip, but as the years went by, they patched things up. Or so she thought.

Last week, she found out that her mother-in-law was paying to take her sisters-in-law on a week-long girls trip to California, but she was left out of all the planning and never got an invite. Her sister-in-law told her it was all because of that fight on their last family trip a few years ago.

She wanted to address the situation head-on, so she called her mother-in-law to find out why she wasn’t asked to join the trip.

Her mother-in-law said the trip would be very specifically planned out with an itinerary, and since that’s not her speed, she didn’t invite her.

