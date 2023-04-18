She Was Recently Pranked In A Really Creepy Way By Someone Who Pretended To Be A Guy On A Dating App

A woman was recently pranked by someone who pretended to be someone else on Tinder, and we’re just glad to see that things didn’t get any more dangerous for her than they could’ve.

She’s 23-years-old and just moved to a new city. She’s been feeling lonely and decided to try dating apps, although she’s never been very into going on dates.

However, she found a cute guy on Tinder who had a job, shared similar interests with her and was her age. She now realizes that he was too good to be true.

They matched and talked on the app for a few days before exchanging phone numbers. The conversations stayed friendly and engaging, and they talked about work and her move to the city.

Things were great until after a couple of days when he asked her what color bra and underwear she was wearing.

“I told him I wasn’t quite ready to talk like that,” she explained. “He agreed it was out of line and apologized. Didn’t think much else of it.”

After a few more days of talking, they decided to go on a date. He specified that he’d like to meet her in a public place so she’d feel safe, which seemed like a great idea. They settled on going to dinner and grabbing a drink afterward.

He asked her to meet him in front of a dive shop, which she thought was odd, but she carried on and met him there.

After looking around for a bit, she saw him standing in front of the dive shop, but he was talking to a group of people.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.