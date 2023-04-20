She’s Teaching You How To Get Your Child To Leave The Playground Without Putting Up A Fuss

When kids are having fun outdoors, they don’t want to stop what they’re doing. Having to part ways with the swings, slide, and sandbox might induce an intense temper tantrum.

TikToker Ali-Marie (@alimariehere) is teaching you how to get your kids to leave the playground without a fuss. Here are some of her top tips.

Her first tip is to spend at least twenty to thirty minutes out of the entire time you’re at the playground actively engaged with your child.

Join them in whatever activity they want to do, whether it’s pushing them on the swings or digging around in the sandbox with them.

In addition, make an effort to put away your phone when you’re spending time with your kid to remove any distractions.

Ali-Marie’s next tip is to allow them to wander the playground on their own for the rest of the time you’re there. Of course, you’ll still be keeping an eye on them from afar, but it’s a great way for them to explore independence.

During that time, they might make a new friend or learn more about the workings of some of the structures on the playground.

Another tip she discusses is to give your child a two or five-minute warning before leaving the park. This is important because it lets your child know what’s next, so it doesn’t feel like they’re being abruptly ripped away from what they’re doing.

But what’s even more crucial is that you hold true to the actual time limit. Don’t tell your kid they have two more minutes and leave the park fifteen minutes later. You don’t want to be unreliable and mess up their sense of time.

