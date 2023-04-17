This Doctor Is Explaining The Cosmetic Procedures That She Believes Are Actually Worth Your Money

There are several reasons why some people want to get facial surgeries. Some do it to look more youthful and radiant. It gives them confidence and boosts their self-esteem. Others might like to correct a deformity.

Either way, it’s best to think it over carefully and do your research on which procedures are right for you as well as any dangers that come with them.

Dr. Nicole James (@doctor.nicolej) specializes in cosmetics. She has discussed before on TikTok what cosmetic procedures she isn’t a fan of, but now she’s talking about her favorite ones that are worth every cent.

First, she talks about Profhilo. Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid moisturizing treatment that targets dullness of the skin. It also restores firmness and elasticity, giving the face and neck a glowing look.

“I think it’s really good for helping the overall look of the skin and just looking more youthful and plump,” said Dr. Nicole.

Profhilo is similar to fillers, but it’s not as invasive. It does not require the use of fillers to change the shape of the face. It’s really more for deep hydration.

Next is one we’ve probably all heard of–Botox. Plenty of celebrities get this procedure done. Botox is great for fine lines and wrinkles. The injections are shot into the muscles and used to help smooth things like forehead lines or crow’s feet.

Number three is resurfacing treatments like lasers and chemical peels. They can remove skin blemishes and tighten the skin.

“They’re great for resetting your skin, giving you a really nice glow like you’ve got fresh new baby skin. It’s also really good for getting rid of hyperpigmentation,” explained Dr. Nicole.

