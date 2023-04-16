This Teacher Broke Down Everything She Did In Just One School Day, Which Is Illuminating The Fact That Teachers Do So Much, Yet Are Totally Underappreciated

TikToker and teacher Katie Peters (@kpintoledo) is pointing out that teachers do so much yet are totally underappreciated.

She’s sharing a list of everything she did in just one school day, and it’s more than what most people accomplish in a week.

“Today, I taught for six periods, and I subbed on my planning,” she started the video.

“I helped a young man find safe housing; I found a winter coat for a girl who didn’t have one; I located a student’s missing backpack and arranged for a replacement Chromebook for that student.”

Then, she explained how she gave some cash to a student who needed a haircut and made sure that another student had a sufficient supply of food to last them through the weekend.

She sat with a girl dealing with cramps and offered support to a male student going through his first heartbreak.

Katie also went on to describe a bunch of other little things she did that may not sound like a lot, but it does take precious time out of her day and helps cheer up her students.

After doing all that, the school day had ended. However, Katie still had work to do. She headed to an after-school meeting, tutored a student, and wrote a letter of recommendation for a student applying to college. Finally, she was able to go home.

“I came home after that and spent four hours lesson planning fun, inviting, exciting lesson plans that could, at the drop of a hat, need to go virtual without any warning,” she went on.

