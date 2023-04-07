When Your Child Is Feeling Anxious, Here’s How You Can Best Support Them As A Parent

It’s not unusual for kids to feel anxious at times. But how do you know when their level of anxiety is out of the ordinary?

When a child’s fears and worries are constant and unrelenting and start to hinder their ability to perform in school or participate in play, it might be time to seek out a professional opinion on whether they’re experiencing anxiety or not.

If you’re wondering if your kid is struggling with anxiety, here are some signs to look out for:

Difficulty concentrating

Has trouble sleeping

Muscle tension

Irritability

Excessive worrying

Tiredness/fatigue

Due to a limited vocabulary, children may not have the words to describe what they’re feeling. So they often want to avoid places that make them feel distressed.

Or their anxiety might manifest as physical symptoms, like headaches or upset stomachs.

It’s normal for all people to experience some nerves and worries. But there’s a significant difference between typical anxiety and an anxiety problem.

If your child’s anxiety is becoming a serious concern, consult your doctor to evaluate how the anxiety is affecting your child’s life.

Aside from getting professional medical help, you can support your child through their anxiety right at home.

