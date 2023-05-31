Bonsai Trees Are Supposed To Represent Luck, And They Also Make Marvelous Interior Decorations, So If You Would Like To Have One In Your Home, Here’s What You Need To Know

Bonsai is the art of cultivating miniature trees in containers. The trees have a long history in Japanese and East Asian culture. They represent growth, balance, harmony, and luck.

Whether or not you believe they release positive energies, it is undeniable that the potted trees make marvelous interior decorations.

A Japanese maple bonsai tree, in particular, will turn heads. Their brightly colored leaves are breathtaking, especially in the right pot and when properly pruned.

While other species of tree might be stunning as well, the Japanese maple bonsai wins bonus points for being more manageable for beginners to take care of. Since bonsai is not your typical houseplant, it should be kept outdoors.

Japanese maple bonsai don’t need as much sunlight as other bonsai varieties. Position them in areas that receive morning and evening sun. The rays at these times of the day aren’t as harsh.

For soil, it must be well-draining and full of nutrients. A bonsai soil mix is highly recommended because regular potting soil just won’t provide enough of what your tree needs.

Water your Japanese maple regularly. Bonsai trees require much more water than an average container plant. Therefore, they must be watered every day during spring and summer.

But in fall and winter, you can cut down on the amount of watering. Always aim to keep the surface of the soil moist. When watering, flood the pot to ensure the water reaches the tree’s roots.

In addition, Japanese maple bonsai can only tolerate short periods of freezing temperatures. Cold, frosty winters are not its friend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.