He’s Sharing The Harsh Truth Of Having What He Calls A “Burnout Mindset”

Do you ever feel overwhelmed, mentally exhausted, and emotionally drained? If so, you may be suffering from burnout. When left unaddressed, burnout can make it difficult to function in your daily life.

TikToker Peter (@thepeterguse) is sharing the harsh truth of having what he calls a “burnout mindset.”

In the video, he role-plays a therapy session, simultaneously acting as himself as a client and playing the part of a coach/therapist.

“I’m just so burnt out, like beyond tired. I don’t even have goals anymore, and it’s like this just can’t be how it is for the next thirty years, right?” said Peter.

“Well, I’m glad to see that you’re no longer using dissociation as your default response. Awareness is always the first and hardest step. But are you really ready to start doing something about it and break your addiction to stress?” said the therapist.

Immediately, Peter became defensive and denied that he had an addiction to stress, claiming that he would love not to be stressed.

The coach agreed that no one actually wants to be stressed. But he informed Peter that he had unconsciously trained his brain to run on stress.

“And I’m just taking a wild guess here, but I imagine that you also wake up on a Monday morning and stress yourself out, even though you literally haven’t made it out of bed,” continued the therapist.

The camera then panned back over to Peter with a shocked expression on his face, realizing that the therapist was speaking the truth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.