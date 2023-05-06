How To Say Sorry To Your Child, And Why You Should Even Be Issuing An Apology In The First Place

Parenthood is filled with ups and downs. At some point, you will encounter a frustrating situation that pushes you over the edge and causes you to snap at your child.

And that’s okay. No parent can respond perfectly to every situation all the time. Maybe your child spilled a glass of juice or didn’t clean their bedroom after being asked to several times.

There are many possible scenarios that make parents reach their limits, but when that happens, it’s important that they acknowledge their slip-ups and apologize to their children.

However, some parents don’t believe in saying sorry to their kids because they think it undermines their authority and makes them appear weak. And as a result, their kids will learn that they can walk all over them.

But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Apologizing to your children shows that it is okay to make mistakes. It also serves as a model for their own behavior. In the future, they will know how to take responsibility and learn how to say sorry themselves.

Saying sorry doesn’t come easily to most of us. It can feel awkward and uncomfortable. But it’s a skill that needs to be practiced on your end if you want your child to own up to their wrongdoings with more than a mumbled, halfhearted apology.

Here’s how to offer your child a proper, sincere apology so you can set the blueprint of expectations for their behavior.

When you raise your voice at a child, they can feel scared and upset, especially if the reasoning for the yelling isn’t clear.

As part of your apology, verbally recognize how your actions made them feel and address what you did wrong.

