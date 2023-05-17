Indoor Azaleas Require A Substantial Amount Of Effort To Grow, And Here’s How You Can Care For Them

Looking for a plant that will completely revamp your living space? Feast your eyes on the azalea, a dainty, fragrant flower with deep green foliage.

The flowers tend to come in shades of white, yellow, orange, and various pinks and reds. So if you’re a fan of warm colors, add an element of coziness to your home with a pot of azaleas.

By now, you may be wondering how to nurture azaleas indoors. Well, here are the ins and outs of azalea care. So read on to satisfy your curiosity!

First of all, you want to make sure you choose greenhouse azaleas. Those are the type that are suitable for growing indoors.

Beware of planting them outside if you live in a zone that gets cold and snowy because greenhouse azaleas won’t withstand frost.

If you already have an azalea shrub outside that you want to bring in to use as a houseplant, that would work as well. The care of both the indoor and outdoor shrubs is pretty similar.

Azaleas thrive in cooler temperatures. They just can’t be too cold. Temperatures of about 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit are ideal for maintaining the blooms.

Keep your potted azaleas in a well-lit room with plenty of indirect sunlight, and be extremely mindful of soil moisture.

Azaleas absolutely need to stay moist at all times. Letting them dry out will be detrimental to their life span. On occasion, give your potted azaleas a dunk in a large container of water.

