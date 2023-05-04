She Got Reprimanded By A Woman She Petsits For After She Wouldn’t Let Her Dogs Slobber In Her Face

If you’re a dog owner, you know how sweet it is when dogs come to greet you and immediately start showering you with kisses.

However, dogs tend to have stinky breath, and you can only take those smothering kisses for so long before you start to get grossed out.

One pet-sitter recently got into an argument with a woman after she was asked to let her dogs slobber in her face without being turned away. Yes, you heard that right.

She’s 24-years-old and has taken on a new client who needs her to start petsitting her six dogs on a few weekends out of the year.

The dogs are very friendly but sometimes a little too friendly.

Anytime she arrives at her client’s house, all of the dogs get on the couch with her and immediately get very close to her face while panting and drooling.

It’s gotten to the point where she has to lightly nudge them away from her because, although they mean well, it’s pretty nasty.

After the second weekend with these dogs, her client called her to talk about something that was concerning her. The client has a nanny cam so she can see whenever she’s over at the house pet sitting.

She was racking her brain with what she might’ve done wrong. But, as it turns out, the owner didn’t like how she turned the dogs away from her face on the couch.

