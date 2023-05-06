She No Longer Wants To Go To A Wedding Because Her Kids Weren’t Invited, But Other Children Even Younger Than Them Were Both Included And Asked To Be In The Ceremony

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 30, have two daughters– who are five and three years old.

And her husband has a 40-year-old stepbrother and a 25-year-old cousin who he has always been close with.

“The three of them have always been a part of each other’s lives,” she said.

Anyway, her husband’s cousin will soon be getting married. So, after the engagement was announced, her husband was invited to be a groomsman at his cousin’s wedding.

Then, his cousin also asked his stepbrother’s daughters– who are 10 and 7-years-old– to be in the wedding as well.

Yet, her own kids were not asked to be a part of the wedding, which she was honestly upset about.

Once she actually expressed that her feelings were hurt, though, she got told that the only reason why the other two girls were invited was because they were older. So, her husband’s cousin claimed that her daughters were just too young.

“I was not happy with this,” she admitted. “But it’s not my wedding, so I put my feelings aside.”

However, the rehearsal dinner eventually rolled around, and after she arrived, she realized there were actually eight other kids there.

