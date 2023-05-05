She’s At Odds With Her Husband Over Their Future Son’s Name, And She Feels That Her Husband Is Just Dismissing Her

If you’re a parent, did you have an easy time choosing your child’s name, or was it a difficult process? Some couples love collaborating to pick their baby’s name, while others may be at odds and have trouble compromising on a name.

One woman is currently at odds with her husband over their future son’s name, which has been stressing her out.

She and her husband are the parents of two daughters and are expecting their third child, a baby boy. They’re ecstatic about having a boy and are currently trying to figure out what his full name will be.

They already settled on their son’s first name and want it to be the same as her husband’s. However, the last name situation is where things are getting tricky.

“A cultural difference has put a wedge between us,” she said.

“My culture inputs the wife’s last name before the husband’s last name.”

Let’s use the names of the characters from SpongeBob Squarepants as an example. In her culture, if Squidward Tentacles and Sandy Cheeks were to have a baby named Sally, the baby’s full name would be Sally Cheeks Tentacles.

They’ve used this naming style for both of their daughters, but for their son, her husband wants to do things differently. He wants their son to have his exact same name, adding ‘Jr.’ at the end. Additionally, he doesn’t want her last name to be included.

She explained to her husband that she’s fine with their son being a ‘Jr.,’ but she would still like her last name to be included in his full name. However, her husband became furious when she suggested this. He accused her of trying to “rob” him of his chance to have the same birth certificate as his son.

