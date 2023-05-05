She Thought She Really Hit It Off With A Guy, But After A Few Weeks, She Didn’t Think He Was Interested Anymore And She Confronted Him

Too many women have experiences with guys who seem super sweet and devoted in the beginning but become bland and apathetic over time.

One minute, he’ll be sending you a “Good morning” text each morning without fail, then all of a sudden, it’s like you’d be lucky to get more than a one-word response from him. Sound familiar?

One woman named Taylor Ferrin (@taylorferrin) went through this exact same situation. She thought she really hit it off with a guy at first, but as he slowly seemed to become less and less interested, she confronted him about it.

She warns users on TikTok to always set boundaries, especially before getting back into the dating world.

Through a series of text messages that she had taken screenshots of, Taylor relays how exactly she confronted the guy about his lack of interest.

Her text read: “I did feel like you were giving me different energy.”

His response was one of cluelessness: “I’m not sure how I was giving different energy.”

Taylor then goes on to display before and after examples of the difference in energy. The text messages she had first received from the guy went something like this:

“Good morning, sunshine!!”

