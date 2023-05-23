She’s Sharing A List Of Her 10 Favorite Feel-Good TV Shows For When You Need To Lift Your Spirits

Sometimes, you just want to fixate your eyeballs on your TV or laptop screen and spend an entire night chuckling, snorting, and guffawing over a comforting TV series that takes your mind off the stress of the day.

Luckily, with all the streaming services available, there are plenty of stellar options to turn to. TikToker Jess Spoll (@jessspoll) is sharing a list of her ten favorite feel-good TV shows for when you need to lift your spirits.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls is an insanely charming sitcom that centers around a 16-year-old girl named Erin and her family and friends.

The show takes place during the early 1990s in Northern Ireland. You can watch Derry Girls on Netflix.

Abbot Elementary

Abbot Elementary is currently in its second season, and it’s only getting better! The hilarious and well-executed sitcom is filmed in a mock documentary style.

It focuses on a group of teachers headed by a very eccentric principal at a Philadelphia public school. You can watch it on ABC and Hulu.

Grace and Frankie

