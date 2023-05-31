This Bernese Mountain Dog Was Living Her Best Life On A Recent Hike With Her Owner When She Decided To Literally Lay Down In The Mud

With everything going on in the world today, something that always brings me great comfort is a cute dog video.

I mean, who doesn’t love seeing a big fluffy pup living its best life?

That’s certainly how one Bernese Mountain dog felt on a recent hike that got a bit messy.

New England photographer Ryan has been making tons of people online laugh and smile with videos of his gorgeous Bernese Mountain dog, Ivy.

Ryan films Ivy (@ivytheberner) and her great adventures, from spending time with her human baby sister to hiking in the woods and enjoying all kinds of Massachusetts weather. She currently has around 706,500 followers on TikTok.

Recently, Ryan’s account for Ivy received over 1.4 million likes on a video of her in the woods on a hike.

It was a rainy day, and the beginning of the video shows Ivy looking beautiful with sleek wet fur. But then, things quickly get messy.

The video then cuts to Ivy looking extremely content as she submerges her entire body in a mud puddle. Now, Ivy’s no small dog. She’s a pretty big girl. So when you see her flop her whole body into the mud, it’s hard not to gasp.

Ivy does multiple 360 turns in the wet, sticky mud and even dunks her face into it, turning the once-white stripe up her face completely brown.

