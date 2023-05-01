When This Bride Got The The Altar, All Ready To Get Married, She Realized That She Was Missing Half Of Her Dress

A lot of brides these days are mixing it up with their wedding dresses, and one of the most common trends is to wear one look during their ceremony and a different one during the reception.

Some brides will wear a gorgeous, long gown before changing into a short party dress to dance away the rest of the night in.

Other brides will wear the same dress throughout the night but add or take away some kind of accessory before and after the ceremony.

TikTok content creator, Becky Jefferies (@jetsetbecks), had a great idea to wear a long, tulle skirt attachment to her fitting lace gown during her ceremony and take it off for her reception.

The only thing is, as she was standing at the altar, she realized she had forgotten the skirt!

Right before Becky and her husband were about to exchange their vows, Becky asked the marriage officiant if they could stop the ceremony for a moment and grabbed his microphone.

“I just realized when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress,” Becky tells her guests at the altar. “Maybe I could put it on now?”

Her husband let out a big laugh along with the rest of their guests as Becky waited for someone to grab the tulle attachment so she could put it on for the rest of the ceremony.

Ironically, Becky had a nightmare before the wedding that this would happen!

