She Got Uninvited From Her Brother’s Wedding Because His Fiancée Thought Her Outfit Was Inappropriate And Worried Her Past As A Reality TV Star Would Cast A “Black Cloud” Over The Big Day

Major life events, such as weddings, are often seen as opportunities for families to bond. However, that is not always the case. Sometimes, they can be catalysts for rifts, especially when certain individuals are excluded.

Stephanie Matto (@stephaniematto) is an ex-reality TV star, and she’s on TikTok sharing the disturbing reasons why her brother and his fiancée decided to uninvite her from their wedding.

The first strike against Stephanie came about when her brother’s fiancée was on his phone, and she saw a Google search for “hot pictures of Stephanie.”

Once Stephanie found out about that, she confronted her brother. He explained that one of his friends was obsessed with her and took his phone to search for pictures of her as a joke.

For some reason, the fiancée apparently saw this as a threat to their marriage, one that was big enough to want to exclude Stephanie from their wedding, even though Stephanie had spent $5,000 on their wedding registry gifts.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, she then found out that there was another issue. The fiancée and her family were deeply religious and claimed that they would be uncomfortable with Stephanie’s presence at the wedding.

They believed that her past on reality TV and her current career in social media would cast a “black cloud” on what was supposed to be a beautiful event.

In addition, her brother’s fiancée had seen her outfit choice for the wedding and had deemed it inappropriate.

However, Stephanie doesn’t think the dress is too revealing and declares that she actually made an effort to tone down her style.

