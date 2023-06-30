After Her Friend Kept Calling Her Chest Saggy In Front Of Other People, She Told Her Friend That Her Boyfriend Was Checking Her Out Just To Get Back At Her

Sometimes, when people undergo a physical transformation or get some kind of cosmetic surgery, they become pretty full of themselves.

One young woman is fed up with her friend, who hasn’t stopped judging her appearance since getting implants in her chest.

She and her friend Stella are 23 and have been close friends since meeting as college roommates. At the start of this year, Stella confided in her and told her she wanted to get implants.

“She had always been insecure about her chest size and would usually tell me about it,” she explained.

“I completely supported her and told her that I’d be more than happy to help her out during the healing process. After a few months, her implants had settled in, and they looked great.”

Once Stella had her surgery, she felt great and was much more confident.

However, Stella also started suddenly insulting her, making her feel bad about her chest.

Stella started saying she had a “saggy” chest and even began comparing her looks to an old woman. Whenever she asked Stella to stop making those comments, Stella would brush her off and say she was only joking.

Stella’s harsh comments on her chest continued, and instead of apologizing, Stella would get into arguments with her and claim she was insecure.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.