He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Brought Her Friend Too, And Then Later On This Girl’s Ex Called Her Asking For Money To Get Home From A Trip

Sometimes, you just never know what you might be getting yourself into when going on a first date. The end results can be all over the place, ranging from wonderful, weird, and wild.

TikToker Matthew (@godfreytwins) is detailing the events of a date he went on where the girl brought her friend, and then later on, her ex called her to ask for money. Needless to say, his date fell into the latter category.

So recently, Matthew went on a first date with a girl he met on Hinge, who he calls Bellatrix, for the purpose of this story.

They had arranged to get some drinks together, and when he arrived, she was already there with a friend. Right away, Matthew felt that something was a little off about this situation.

But he came to the conclusion that she had brought her friend along for safety purposes in case the date went wrong. He assumed that the friend would stay for just the first five minutes, but she stuck around for the entire date!

Matthew didn’t want to be rude and tell Bellatrix’s friend to leave. And honestly, he was actually into the friend more than Bellatrix.

Then, the next red flag appeared. Matthew went to the bathroom, and when he returned, he saw that the girls were looking at eggplant pictures on Bellatrix’s phone.

As the date wrapped up, he informed Bellatrix that he was happy to pay for her drinks, but he wouldn’t be paying for her friend’s drinks.

Afterward, Bellatrix asked him to go back to her place, to which he agreed. However, her friend would not be accompanying them, much to Matthew’s disappointment.

