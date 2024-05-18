Her Daughter Called Her A Gold Digger Who Accomplished Nothing On Her Own And Relies On A Man To Pay For Everything

Unfortunately, when kids grow into teenagers and start having to balance more feelings, relationships, and school work, they get moody.

What’s also unfortunate is that parents become an easy target for their moodiness, and you can never know what insult or snarky comment teenagers will make out of the blue.

One woman has recently been giving her daughter the cold shoulder after she insulted her and called her a gold digger.

She and her husband are in their 40s and have a 15-year-old daughter. Her husband is a successful businessman, and since her daughter was two, she’s been a stay-at-home mom, ensuring her family has everything they need and caring for their house.

However, their lifestyle wasn’t always so easygoing.

“Shortly after we moved to the States, my husband struggled to get his business off the ground, leading me to support the two of us,” she explained.

“I was working full time as a teacher, as well as Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at a restaurant and a coffee shop on Saturdays and Sundays to make ends meet. Once my husband was more successful in his business, I was able to stop working in the restaurant and coffee shop and just teach. After we bought our home, we decided to have a baby and later agreed that I should quit my job to look after her and our home, as we often argued about chores from having a busy schedule.”

While she doesn’t have to work a job anymore, she works hard as a stay-at-home mom, doing the best she can for her family and supporting her husband and daughter in several ways. Her daughter has lived a very privileged life, getting to experience many things and opportunities.

Unfortunately, since her daughter has entered her teenage years, she’s grown very distant and has lost touch with her responsibilities.

