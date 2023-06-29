Her Brother Freaked Out On Her When He Found Out That His Daughter Was Hanging Out At Her House

This 37-year-old woman has a 39-year-old brother who has a 15-year-old daughter. But her niece and her brother have a pretty rocky relationship with each other, and her brother has not been able to contribute much financially to child support.

He apparently has an angry personality and blames other people for his relationship with his daughter going south.

However, her niece has a good relationship with her and frequently asks her to come over to hang out. Whether it’s for a day, a weekend, or on a holiday, she always welcomes the teenager with open arms. They do not discuss the girl’s father very often, but every once in a while, a concerning story about him will come up.

“She will volunteer little story bits,” she explained. “Like how he blocked her after she sent a text to him asking to respect her therapy sessions because he joined a virtual session without her consent.”

The young girl even came over on Father’s Day, explaining that her husband (the girl’s Uncle) was the closest thing to a father figure that she had in her life. They asked the girl if she wanted her father to come over as well, but she rejected this idea.

But then, out of nowhere, she received a call from her brother, who was yelling at her, upset that she doesn’t let him know when his daughter is over at her house. This came as a surprise for many reasons, a few being that she hadn’t heard directly from her brother in over a year, and he also does not have custody of his daughter.

“I told him that I didn’t know what kind of communication they have with each other and that I’m just maintaining MY relationship with her,” she said.

Her brother then tried to accuse her of working with her niece’s mother to try and keep him and his daughter apart. And even though it was clear that the daughter was choosing this, she got asked how she would feel if her brother didn’t tell her that her kids were hanging out at his house.

“I told him that I would work on my relationship with THEM if that happened…. At which point, he hung up on me,” she revealed.

