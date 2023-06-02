Here Are 10 Fun Summer Things To Do With Your Child To Keep Them From Saying They’re Bored

As the school year wraps up, the buzz and excitement surrounding the upcoming summer has reached its peak among the kids.

To make sure that this summer isn’t a letdown, you’ll definitely want to have numerous activities planned.

Here are ten fun summer ideas you can do with your kids to help them burn off some energy and stay entertained.

Have A Picnic

Head to your local playground or park to have a picnic! Spread out a blanket on the grass, bring all of your child’s favorite foods, and relax under the cool shade of a tree.

Water Balloon Baseball

You can play this game right in your backyard. Gather a group of friends, or just keep the activity between you and your kids. Fill up some water balloons and pitch them one at a time to your kid up at bat.

Visit Your Local Library

Aside from providing books, libraries offer a host of events designed for children. For example, kids can play educational computer games, attend workshops for art and music, or watch puppet shows.

