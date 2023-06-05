Here’s How You Can Tell If Your Friend Is Really Cheering For You, Or If They’re A Covert Enemy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Emily Chan.

Humans are social creatures. We thrive when we have a nice, solid network of friendships in our lives. Friends provide us with a special kind of support that we just can’t seek elsewhere.

In good times and bad, your friends will always be by your side. At least, that’s how it should be. However, some people stay in friendships for reasons that aren’t so genuine.

Maybe a friend is in your life because of the benefits you offer them. Or perhaps they’re secretly jealous of you and are silently wishing for your downfall. They might feign companionship and celebrate your successes, but only if they don’t surpass theirs.

Many people have their own agendas, and we can’t determine their intentions unless we can pinpoint the signs they exhibit. So how can you tell if your friends are cheering for you or if they’re a covert enemy?

First of all, a true friend won’t constantly try to one-up you. Someone who minimizes your accomplishments to boost their own isn’t on your side.

Another example of this is when your so-called best friend cuts you down in public, mocking you in front of a group of guys just to try to make themselves look better.

A real friend would never do such things. Instead, they would offer praise and encouragement for your achievements and talk you up in front of others.

If a friend seems bitter about the accomplishments or attention you’re getting, whether that’s receiving a job promotion or getting engaged, it might make you feel like you can’t share your wins with them.

