5 Of The Most Unlucky Zodiac Signs

Do You Ever Feel Like The Universe Just Has It Out For You?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Like bad luck seems to follow you wherever you go? Maybe you’re constantly missing the bus, dropping your phone and shattering the screen, or stepping in dog doo-doo with your new white sneakers.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Unlucky Zodiac Signs

Of course, you try your best to keep your head up and maintain a positive attitude, but sometimes, it’s like you can’t catch a break, so the only thing left to do is to cry your way through it.

If you know this feeling all too well, you might be one of the five unluckiest signs in the zodiac. Read on to find out more!

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are known for being very intense and passionate people. Some think Scorpios can be unlucky because of their pessimistic attitudes and jealous, secretive natures. These things could attract problems or make life more difficult.

They have this idea in their head that everyone around them is thriving while they keep getting screwed over and over again. This sign is also ruled by the planet Pluto, which is associated with challenges and big changes, further adding to the idea that Scorpios are unlucky.

2. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Governed by Saturn, a planet linked to difficulties and limitations, Capricorns may not always have luck on their side. They can also be too cautious, which might make them miss out on excellent opportunities.

Capricorns may have an unlucky reputation, but they don’t depend on luck to come their way and fall into their laps. They are hard workers and can make their own luck.

3. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces doesn’t always believe they deserve good fortune, so they are unable to manifest it. They can also be too sensitive, which might cause them to make decisions based on emotions instead of logic. The lack of rationality can lead to unfavorable outcomes.

4. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

For a Taurus, it seems like nothing ever goes their way. When things finally start to look up, a new obstacle will appear out of nowhere. But Tauruses are very strong-willed and have a knack for getting through tough times.

They keep pushing forward no matter what kind of unlucky things have happened. They have the ability to turn things around, make a good life for themselves, and end up thriving.

5. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

No matter how hard Geminis try, they continue to face obstacles in their love life, careers, and friendships. The stress can become overwhelming, so it’s important for them to remain positive, which already comes naturally to them.

They depend on their wits to keep them moving forward in life. With their drive and intelligence, they can overcome anything if they put their mind to it.

