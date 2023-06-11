His Date Showed Up With Her Family, And When He Found Out That She Expected Him To Pay For All Of Their Dinners, He Walked Out

As you may have noticed, wherever you go, the entitlement of some people is just unbelievable. And if you’re actively dating, you may have encountered a few individuals who tried to take advantage of your kindness.

A TikTok user named Josh Combs (@joshcombs425) stitched a video from a creator whose date showed up with an extra person.

In the video, the creator, @itsethankeiser, wrote in the text overlay: “My date showed up with her best friend. They ordered the most expensive food and drinks.”

Josh had a very similar experience. He went on a dinner date with a woman who expected him to foot the bill for her, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and their kid.

Several years ago, he met a woman on a dating app, and they agreed to go to a restaurant. When he got to the restaurant, he saw her sitting at a table with another woman, a guy, and a young kid.

After Josh walked up to their booth, the woman introduced the additional people as her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and their child.

She wanted to turn their outing into a double date. Josh agreed, thinking she was just nervous about meeting a new guy alone.

Since it was a weekend night, it took a little longer than usual for a server to come to take their orders. As Josh sat there waiting, he started to get a weird feeling. He couldn’t quite put his finger on it, but something seemed off.

At one point, he asked his date if they could speak privately. Once they were alone, he asked if she expected them to split the check. She looked at him like he had said something totally crazy and unreasonable.

