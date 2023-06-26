Horror Films Aren’t For Everyone, And They Definitely Aren’t Made For An Audience Of Children, So Should You Allow Your Child To Watch Them?

When it comes to scary movies, there are two categories of people. The first are those who love the thrill and tension leading up to a jump scare. And the second are those who don’t find any fun in being frightened.

Horror films aren’t for everyone, and they definitely aren’t made for an audience of children. So if your child has been pestering you about wanting to watch a scary movie, you might be reluctant to expose something so gruesome to them.

However, scary movies can actually be good for your child. They’d have to be geared toward kids, of course, but they will still just be as effective.

For one, scary movies can help kids deal with negative emotions in a safe environment. If they can overcome their fear of watching a frightening scene play out on screen, it’ll be easier for them to conquer distress in real life.

This helps them practice being scared, and therefore, they will develop resilience. In addition, spooky films enable kids to work on their empathy skills.

Observing how fictional characters handle a terrifying situation allows children to put themselves in the shoes of others and learn how to cope in times of stress.

Whether or not your child should watch a scary movie also depends on their level of fear. Every child reacts to frightening films differently.

Some children are excellent at recognizing that what’s onscreen isn’t real, while others take more time to recover from watching something scary.

If you know your child is easily spooked, it’s probably not the best idea to introduce a scary movie to them until they’re older.

