She Asked Her Daughter To Finish Common Toxic Parenting Phrases, And Her Innocent Replies Are A Sign Of How Far We’ve Come

JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A trend on TikTok had kids reacting to “toxic parenting phrases,” and to many of us, these lines may sound familiar because we grew up hearing them. The responses of kids today just show how much parenting has changed for the better in this day and age.

In the videos, parents prompt their kids with the first part of lines like “Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about” or “You live under my roof, you follow my rules.”

Their answers range from sassy clapbacks to wide-eyed innocent remarks. The result is both hilarious and eye-opening, revealing how language shapes childhood.

TikToker Elyse (@elysedschroeder) did the trend with her young daughter. The first phrase she asked her daughter to finish was: “I brought you into this Earth so I can…(take you out).” Her daughter responded with, “Help you.”

Next, there was: “I’ll give you something to…(cry about).” She finished the sentence with the word “eat.” And the last phrase was: “Children should be seen and…(not heard).” She replied with “hugged,” which was just the most adorable answer.

Parenting styles have evolved from fear-based discipline to a more gentle and nurturing approach. The video is a reminder that “because I said so” might not cut it anymore.

Elyse received a lot of praise in the comments section for the way she is parenting her daughter, and everyone agreed that she was breaking unhealthy cycles. Others shared examples of the answers their children gave to these common phrases.

“I feel like the ‘children should be seen and not heard’ phrase was created by predators so they can abuse children and to keep them quiet,” pointed out one TikTok user.

“When my kids were little, I asked them if they knew what it meant to ‘be in trouble.’ They said it’s ‘when someone needs help,'” wrote another.

JenkoAtaman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This has healed something in me. I asked my teens these questions, and they didn’t know the answers. I cried when I had to explain, ‘I’ll give you something to cry about,'” stated someone else.

Thankfully, it seems that these toxic parenting phrases are being left in the past, where they belong. The words we use matter.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan