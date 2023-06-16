She And Her Husband Both Cheated On Each Other, But He Doesn’t Know About Her Infidelity And Wants To Give Their Marriage Another Shot Instead Of Finalizing Their Divorce

Earlier in the year, this woman’s husband asked to get a divorce. She could not believe it, and her heart sank immediately– especially because she thought that her husband had found out about her Reddit account.

Apparently, ever since 2022, she has been talking on and off with guys she met online.

The communication sometimes occurred over text but mostly took place over the phone. Steamy photos were also swapped in the process.

At first, she didn’t know why she was doing that, either. But in hindsight, she believes that she just felt emotionally detached from her husband– who no longer tried to spend any time with her.

“And I was looking for validation, but it does not make what I did okay, and I regret it,” she added.

Still, she detailed how her husband would never talk to her. All he wanted to do was play his video games every day rather than spend time with her and their children. So she felt like he became a “hermit” who mostly just played online by himself.

However, upon talking to her husband about why he wanted a divorce, she realized he did not even know about her online account and that she had been talking to other men. Instead, he had his own separate reasoning for wanting to split up, which was just as heartbreaking.

Her husband told her that he thought he wanted the life they had. But, after thinking about it over the last few years, he has come to regret getting married and having children because he never really loved her.

Her husband also claimed that he was once infatuated by her presence. And once the obsession wore off, it was “too late.” He even pointed out how he never wanted children but thought that she forced him to have kids together.

