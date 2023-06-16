The 90s Are Back In Fashion, And Here Are Some Of The Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

Fashion trends tend to have a repetitive circle of life. Major trends throughout the decades almost always make a comeback within the newer generations. This cycle makes you wish that your mom had kept all of her clothes from when she was your age.

You’ve probably seen these 90s fashion trends while you were out and about recently. A lot of them have become staples in people’s wardrobes.

1. Tracksuits

Tracksuits are often a comfortable and easy option to have. Wearing one with a bold color out pattern sets them down for the look just by slipping it on. You don’t really have to think much about the rest of your outfit because the tracksuit will speak for itself.

The coveted Juicy Couture velvet tracksuit simultaneously screams luxury and comfort. This classic look is a great wardrobe addition to get your hands on.

2. Flannel Shirts

I don’t know about you, but I personally always have at least five or so flannel/plaid button-downs in my closet at all times. They are such a nice stable piece to have and are easy to add to any outfit or base the entire look around.

Especially in the in-between warm and cold weather of autumn, it’s great to have an additional layer that you can tie around your waist if you need to.

The 90s grunge style icons are who we have to thank for this popular look, which can be so easily incorporated into everyday wear.

