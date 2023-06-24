She Brought Her Hamster To An Emergency Clinic And The Treatment Cost Her $1,129

If you’re a pet owner, see if you can answer this question: What is the most expensive vet bill you’ve ever received?

No matter how you slice it, veterinarian bills can be astronomical. Even if you have pet insurance or see a vet with low office visit fees, a routine checkup for your pet can cost hundreds of dollars.

At the end of the day, we care about our furry friends, and many of us feel we’d pay any amount of money to keep them safe and healthy.

But how would you feel if you racked up a $1,129 vet bill on a pet hamster you purchased for $20?

TikTok user Elizabeth (@sarahcaceresx) went viral in April with over 28,000 likes on a video about her pet hamster who needed to be taken to the vet.

Her pet hamster, Chele, was sick, so she took him to a 24-hour emergency vet clinic in Katy, Texas.

She purchased Chele from a store for $20, but her estimated vet bill could’ve bought her at least 56 more Cheles.

The itemized list of services Chele needed ended up costing $1,129, and Elizabeth shows the bill in her video.

Viewers can see that the most expensive service Chele needed during his visit was an X-ray study with STAT review, which cost $587.43.

