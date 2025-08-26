Her Neighbor Spent $2,000 On Her Cat’s Doppelganger

Rita Kochmarjova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat

Everyone’s got that one neighbor who always has a wild story to tell, but Jane might just take the crown.

TikToker Hayley Hendrickson (@hayley_hendrickson) was hanging out by the pool with her neighbor Jane, where Jane proceeded to spill a story about how she dropped two grand at the vet on a cat that wasn’t even hers.

She has an orange cat named Nosey, who is an outdoor cat. Nosey is the type to roam around the neighborhood and stir up some trouble occasionally.

The other day, Jane was on a walk with her two beagles when she saw Nosey lying on a neighbor’s driveway.

Usually, Nosey would follow them home on their walk, but this time, Nosey wasn’t moving. Jane thought it was because the neighbor’s dog was barking at them through the window from inside.

A couple of hours later, the neighbors came to Jane’s house, carrying Nosey in a laundry basket. They were concerned about Nosey because he had been lying in their driveway for hours and would not move his back legs.

Jane checked out her cat and noticed that he looked really sick. She decided to call the veterinarian and took Nosey in for emergency care.

When she walked through the doors of the clinic, everyone went into a panic. The doctor didn’t know what exactly was wrong with Nosey and needed to keep him there overnight.

It would cost Jane about $2,000 to run a bunch of different tests. She swiped her debit card to pay for the tests and left Nosey with the vet. All that was left to do was to anxiously wait at home.

But as she was driving home, she pulled into the neighborhood, parked in her driveway, and saw Nosey sitting there without a care in the world. So, she had spent $2,000 on someone else’s cat.

Jane’s not the only one who has experienced a mix-up with her cat. Plenty of cat owners have mistaken other cats as their own, and they shared their stories in the comments section.

“Happened to us! Thought our cat, Messy, was sick and dying. Took it to the vet and when we came home, our cat Messy was in the garage,” commented one person.

“I knew someone who buried a cat in their backyard, thinking it was their family’s pet. Theirs showed up on the stoop the next day,” wrote another.

“My cat was terrible about getting in people’s vehicles and going to town. My aunt called me, saying she rode with her to her job. I went, picked up Binx, told her she looked dirty, and thought nothing of it until I got home and Binx was looking at me and the new cat, confused,” added a third.

