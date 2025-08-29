People Dish On The Worst Things Their Dogs Have Ever Done And These Canine Confessions Are Chaotic

Anna Averianova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

We all know dogs can be a handful. They use your shoes as chew toys, dig up flowerbeds, and sneak food off the counter.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @millie_the_dawg posted a clip asking people to share the worst things their dogs have ever done.

In the text overlay of the clip, they wrote, “Not peed on the floor. I want diabolical.”

If you thought your dog was bad for stealing a treat every now and then, just wait until you read these canine confessions.

They are equal parts chaotic and traumatizing.

@bionic_._: “Tried to put my chihuahua on a diet. She ate the baseboards, then broke into the pantry and ate two whole russet potatoes. We took her off the diet. She is 11 now and still eats all the food she can get. Her greed sickens me.”

@marisol12115: “My grandma was on 24-hour oxygen, and she wasn’t the biggest fan of Winston…he would disconnect her oxygen tube from the machine after she would holler at him. Smh, he had to stop going to my grandma’s house.”

@jbrown8869: “We had to put our big dog to sleep for severe behavioral issues. My little five-pound chihuahua dug a tunnel to her body the next spring and ate part of her. We were traumatized.”

@jwoodwigwrites: “I grew up on a lot of property, and my 16-year-old golden retriever disappeared. We figured she ran away to pass away, but never really gave us signs besides her age. A week later, my lab brought her head back. Fully intact.”

Anna Averianova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

@overnightoatts: “Our wiener dog got picked up by a hawk (he left behind a few paw prints and a turd in the snow). Our other dog found him after the snow melted and brought our frozen dog (Mr. Wienie) back inside the house and tried to play with him.”

@casserole490: “My three dogs busted out of the fence after we just moved into a new house. I got a call at work saying they had wandered into the local PetSmart, and the store had to go on lockdown to corral them into the little meet and greet room until I could leave to go pick them up.”

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan