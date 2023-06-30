She Got Pregnant At 19 And Now She Takes Her Adorable Baby With Her To College Parties

Teenage pregnancy often has young moms worried about how this life-changing event is going to impact the plans that they had previously made. And depending on the particular situation, teen moms may have to drop out of school in order to take care of their children.

However, some are lucky enough to have a group of people who support them and their children in all of their endeavors.

TikTok user Chlo (@choflo671) shares her story of becoming pregnant at 19 and not letting anything stop her from continuing her education. Now, she just does everything with a mini-me alongside her!

Chlo put together and posted a video that showed photos of her experiences at college so far, starting with the two pregnancy tests confirming that she was pregnant during her first year there.

She shows an ultrasound and photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, taking selfies in the mirror in her dorm room. Then, photos of her in the hospital before and after she gave birth, along with a photo of her son when he was first born!

Chlo also showcased photos of her son meeting all of his “Uncles and Aunties,” who are most likely her college friends. She included photos of her family members as well, who clearly love and care for Chlo and her new addition!

Then came the holidays, when Chlo’s son was decked out in adorable outfits. She also shows that within this timeline, Chlo found herself again and started to look really happy in the photos with her friends.

In another video, Chlo is holding her son, and they are both in a kitchen with a few of Chlo’s friends. Music is playing, decorations are hung, and mother and son are wearing fun sunglasses.

He’s holding a stuffed animal, and he and his mom are dancing to the beat, both moving their arms up and down!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.