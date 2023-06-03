She’s Having A Breakdown Because Her Sister Read Her Diary And She Wrote A Ton Of Cruel Things About Her

This 20-year-old girl has kept a diary for the past decade, and in that, she has written a ton of cruel things about her sister, who is 5 years older than she is.

Her diary is literally a tool that she uses to vent any time she feels incredibly upset or emotional about something.

Due to the nature of her diary, she knows that it’s basically a book of things that would completely trigger her sister if her sister ever got her hands on it.

Well, unfortunately, her sister did read her diary without her even knowing. Her sister then told their mom and dad that she had seen it.

Their mom and dad, in turn, told her about it, and that’s how she found out. She does always carry her diary with her, but she slipped up one time and left it behind, and that was how her sister got a hold of it.

“She read everything. Like everything. She doesn’t know that I know, though,” she explained.

“I don’t know what to feel or think or do. One part of me feels pretty violated because she read my private diary and told our parents about what I wrote. But another part of me feels extremely guilty for writing such terrible things about her, and I want to apologize for it.”

“I’m having a mental breakdown because I really have no clue what to do. I’m scared that my sister is going to do something harmful to herself after seeing my diary.”

“Should I talk to her? If I do, what can I even say to her? I’m also terrified that our sister relationship is completely destroyed.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.