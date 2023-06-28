Did you know the order in which you were born can influence your overall personality? The oldest, middle, and youngest children all have specific personality traits that come along with their birth order.

You’ve probably heard of a few, like how the oldest siblings are leaders and can be bossy. The middle sibling is the one who’s consistently left out and forgotten. And the youngest is always the baby of the family and can get away with pretty much anything.

There’s a reason why these are considered to be common patterns in oldest, middle, and youngest children. Parents often treat their kids differently based on their birth status, whether they realize it or not.

So it might be worthwhile to look into these different roles and find out how they’ve shaped you into the person you are today.

Firstborn children tend to be more confident, mature, ambitious, outspoken, and independent. They are also more likely to be perfectionists due to the pressures placed on them by their parents.

First-time parents are overprotective and have higher expectations. They’re new to the job and learning everything as they go. Therefore, they are more strict and anxious with their oldest child than any others they might have later on.

Plus, the oldest children have the responsibility of taking care of their younger siblings and acting as role models for them, which is where the idea of their higher levels of maturity comes from.

Middle children are adaptable and known to be great negotiators. They often turn out to be the complete opposite of their oldest sibling because how they behave depends on the personality of the oldest child.

This makes being a middle child the least rigid role–they don’t always fit into the category they’ve been assigned.

